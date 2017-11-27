Sports

Joseph: Paxton Lynch out 2 to 4 weeks with high ankle sprain

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Raiders won 21-14. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Raiders won 21-14. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss two to four weeks with a high right ankle sprain, coach Vance Joseph announced on his weekly radio show Monday.

So, it's back to Trevor Siemian, who started the season but was benched a month ago in favour of Brock Osweiler, who was supplanted last week by Lynch.

Lynch got hurt in the second half of Denver's 21-14 loss at Oakland on Sunday. When he went out, the Raiders were leading 21-0 and Siemian threw two TD passes despite not having taken any snaps during the week with Lynch acclimating to new offensive co-ordinator Bill Musgrave.

Joseph also said nose tackle Domata Peko has a sprained left MCL that will sideline him a week or two, ending his 123-game starting streak.

The Broncos (3-8) have lost seven straight for the first time since 1967. They visit the Miami Dolphins (4-7) on Sunday.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NFL, sports

Most Popular