Philip Scrubb scores 22 in Canada's 88-76 loss to Dominican Republic

SANTIAGO, Dominican Republic — Philip Scrubb scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds in Canada's 88-76 loss to the Dominican Republic on Monday in their second game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas qualifiers.

Dyshawn Pierre had 15 points and five rebounds for Canada (1-1), which had opened the qualifiers with a 93-69 victory over the Bahamas on Friday in Halifax.

Rigoberto Mendoza led the Dominican Republic (2-0) with 25 points.

The loss concludes the first of six qualifying windows when teams from the Americas will play each other for the right to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

At the conclusion of the six windows, the top seven teams overall in the region will advance to the World Cup in China from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15.

The Canadians will next play on the U.S. Virgin Islands on Feb. 22 in