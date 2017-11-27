Sports

Sevilla coach to undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer

Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo stands by the bench during a Champions League group E soccer match between Sevilla and Liverpool, at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti)

MADRID — Sevilla coach Eduardo "Toto" Berizzo will undergo surgery to treat prostate cancer on Tuesday, the club said.

Berizzo's return will depend on "the success of the surgery" and his "post-operative development."

Assistant manager Ernesto Marcucci will coach the first team until Berizzo is back.

Sevilla announced last week that the 48-year-old Argentine was diagnosed with a malignant prostate tumour .

Sevilla lies fifth in the Spanish league.

