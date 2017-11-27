Toronto FC's Greg Vanney named MLS coach of the year
Toronto FC's Greg Vanney has been voted coach of the year in Major League Soccer.
Vanney guided Toronto to a 20-5-9 finish with a league-record 69 points. The team won the Voyageurs Cup as Canadian champion and Supporters' Shield for best regular-season record.
Toronto was the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season. It set franchise records for goals (74), fewest goals allowed (37), shutouts (13), home wins (13), home points (42), road victories (7) and road points (27).
Toronto hosts Columbus on Wednesday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final. Game 1 ended 0-0.