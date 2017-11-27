Warriors Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant out against Kings

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are both sidelined with injuries for Monday night's game against Sacramento, while key backup Andre Iguodala is listed as doubtful with a sore left knee.

Curry has a bruised right hand while NBA Finals MVP Durant was set to miss his fourth game in the last five because of a sprained left ankle. He played in a loss to the Thunder last Wednesday at his old Oklahoma City stomping grounds though coach Steve Kerr said afterward KD should have sat out that one, too.

Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green was available to play despite a bruised right foot he said he injured in the first quarter of Saturday's win against the Pelicans.

Kerr doesn't want to take any chances with his stars. After hosting the Kings, defending champion Golden State goes on a season-long six-game road trip spanning 10 days.

