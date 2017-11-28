Australian player to miss 2 games for shoving ball boy

SYDNEY, Australia — An Australian soccer player will miss two league games for shoving a 10-year-old ball boy late in his team's FFA Cup final loss last week.

Adelaide United defender Michael Marrone received a four-match ban, with two suspended, after appearing at Football Federation Australia's independent disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

He will be available to play Adelaide's A-League game against Newcastle on Dec. 16.

The FFA last week charged Marrone for "engaging in serious unsporting conduct" during Adelaide's 2-1 loss to Sydney FC. Marrone knocked over the ball boy while trying to get the ball to take a throw-in during extra time.

The ball boy and his father were later allowed to take part in the trophy presentation ceremony.