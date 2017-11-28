Booker scores 33 as Suns top Bulls 104-99

CHICAGO — Devin Booker scored 33 points, and the Phoenix Suns held off the Chicago Bulls for a 104-99 win on Tuesday night.

Booker looked just fine after sitting out a game because of inflammation in his right big toe, nailing five 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds.

T.J. Warren scored 25 for Phoenix, and Alex Len tied a career high with 18 rebounds. The Suns dominated on the glass 57-41 while snapping a three-game losing streak.

The rebuilding Bulls are a league-worst 3-16 after dropping their sixth straight.

Justin Holiday made six 3-pointers on his way to 25 points for Chicago. Kris Dunn added 24 points, hitting all four from long range, and eight assists.

Phoenix came out on top after Chicago cut a 15-point fourth-quarter lead to three in the final minute.

Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen hit a 3 to make it 102-99 with 22.5 seconds left. But Warren hit two free throws and blocked a 3 by Markkanen to help preserve the win.

The Suns went on a 12-point run in the third to go up 63-49, with Tyler Ulis hitting a 3 and converting a three-point play and Booker nailing two from long range.

The Bulls cut it to three heading into the fourth. But the Suns went on a 14-2 run to start the quarter, with Troy Daniels nailing a 3 to make it 87-72 with 8:22 left.

TIP-INS

Suns: The Suns swept the Bulls for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Bulls: F Nikola Mirotic attended a game for the first time since a preseason altercation with teammate Bobby Portis left him with several broken bones in his face as well as a concussion. He remains sidelined with the injuries from the altercation at practice on Oct. 17. Coach Fred Hoiberg said the two have not talked as far as he knows. Mirotic started practicing with the team again on Monday, and they did go against each other at times. ... Mirotic and F Zach LaVine (torn ACL) will practice with the G League's Windy City Bulls while Chicago heads to Denver for a game on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.

Bulls: Visit Denver on Thursday.

