Sports

Brighton held 0-0 by last-place Palace

Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross, left, and Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross, left, and Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England — Premier League struggler Crystal Palace earned its first away point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.

Bottom of the table, Palace was unable to make a breakthrough as the team's search for a first league goal on the road since April continues.

Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha went closest for the visitors when they were thwarted in quick succession by a superb double save from goalkeeper Mat Ryan, while Brighton striker Glenn Murray had a late header blocked on the line by Andros Townsend.

Palace, under former England manager Roy Hodgson, is level on nine points with 19th-place Swansea, which has a game in hand. Brighton slipped to 10th in the standings.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular