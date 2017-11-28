Brighton held 0-0 by last-place Palace
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRIGHTON, England — Premier League struggler Crystal Palace earned its first away point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Brighton on Tuesday.
Bottom of the table, Palace was unable to make a breakthrough as the team's search for a first league goal on the road since April continues.
Christian Benteke and Wilfried Zaha went closest for the visitors when they were thwarted in quick succession by a superb double save from goalkeeper Mat Ryan, while Brighton striker Glenn Murray had a late header blocked on the line by Andros Townsend.
Palace, under former England manager Roy Hodgson, is level on nine points with 19th-place Swansea, which has a game in hand. Brighton slipped to 10th in the standings.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Man wanted after Dartmouth coffee shop worker assaulted with sharp object
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member