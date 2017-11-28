Sports

Clippers hang on to beat Lakers 120-115 for 3rd win in row

Los Angeles Lakers' Brandon Ingram fouls Los Angeles Clippers' Blake Griffin during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — Lou Williams scored a season-high 42 points and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Lakers 120-115 on Monday night for their 11th straight home victory against their Staples Center co-tenant.

Blake Griffin added 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who came back after trailing by eight to win their third in a row for the first time since opening the season 4-0.

Griffin wasn't on the court at the end. He went for a loose ball under the basket and fell, grabbing his left knee as he went down in the closing minutes.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit an open 18-footer that left the Lakers trailing 116-115 with 48 seconds to go.

Williams answered with a layup before Brandon Ingram missed a corner jumper for the Lakers. Williams got fouled and made both, completing a 14 of 14 free throw performance that closed out the win.

Pope led the Lakers with 29 points. Ingram and Jordan Clarkson added 17 points each.

Lonzo Ball finished with three points on 1 of 7 shooting for the Lakers, who were coming off a four-day break after dropping six of nine games. Ball returned late in the fourth quarter and committed a series of miscues. He tossed the ball out of bounds, and missed a layup and a 3-pointer.

The Lakers opened a 103-95 lead in the fourth, with Kyle Kuzma and Clarkson combining to score 12 of their first 14 points.

The Clippers answered with a 15-2 run to take a 110-104 lead. Williams hit a 3-pointer and got fouled on another attempt, making three free throws, before Griffin's one-handed baseline jam.

The Lakers have dropped seven of 10.

Williams scored 15 points in the third quarter for the Clippers, who trailed 89-87 going into the fourth.

Pope hit his fifth 3-pointer and Julius Randle followed with four straight points in a 7-0 run that gave the Lakers their largest lead, 86-80, of the third.

Neither team led by more than nine points in the first half, when the Clippers shot 56 per cent and trailed 62-60 at the break.

TIP-INS

Lakers: F Larry Nance Jr. returned after missing 11 straight games with a broken bone in his left hand. ... LaVar Ball and youngest Ball brother LaMelo sat next to the Clippers bench.

Clippers: Their 11-game streak against the Lakers is the longest home winning streak against them in franchise history. ... The Clippers have won 20 of the last 22 matchups.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the defending NBA champion Warriors on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host Utah on Thursday. The Clippers won the first meeting at home, 102-84.

