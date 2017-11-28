Detroit Tigers promote Doug Teter to head athletic trainer
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have promoted Doug Teter to head athletic trainer.
The team also announced Tuesday that Kevin Rand has been promoted to senior director of medical services. Rand will have oversight of the organization's athletic training from Lakeland, Florida, where the team holds spring training. He had been the team's head athletic trainer since 2002.
Teter is entering his 26th season with the Tigers
