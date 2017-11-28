Dolphins DE William Hayes placed on injured reserve
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins defensive end William Hayes has been placed on injured reserve because of a back injury.
Hayes, a 10-year veteran, played in 10 games off the bench this season. He made 19 tackles and was the Dolphins' most effective run-stopping end.
Miami acquired Hayes in March in a trade with the Rams that also involved low draft picks.
