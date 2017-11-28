England allrounder Stokes arrives in New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand-born England allrounder Ben Stokes has landed in Christchurch, where he's negotiating to play for Canterbury while under suspension for the Ashes series in Australia.

Speculation about Stokes' travel plans arose when he was spotted at London's Heathrow Airport with his cricket gear, with photos spreading quickly on social media.

Initial reports suggested the allrounder may be heading to Adelaide to join the England squad ahead of the second test against Australia starting Saturday, but that was quickly quashed by the England Cricket Board.

Stokes arrived Wednesday at Christchurch, on New Zealand's south island, where he is visiting his parents, Barbara and Gerard Stokes.

Canterbury Cricket chief executive Jez Curwin didn't rule it out as a possibility of Stokes playing cricket in New Zealand, telling reporters "we'd be delighted to have him come and play for us if we ever got to that stage."

"But," he added, "At the moment it's just wishful thinking from a variety of people that have put two and two together and come up with five."

New Zealand Cricket spokesman Richard Boock said his organization "has yet to receive a formal request regarding Ben Stokes. However, we understand he and his representatives have been in discussions with Canterbury.

"NZC has an open mind on the issue and will await further information before making a decision."

The England Cricket Board had been quick to issue a statement Tuesday that Stokes was not heading for Australia to reinforce the squad that lost the first Ashes test by 10 wickets in Brisbane.

"Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family," the ECB said in a statement. "His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB.

"He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the English setup."

By being in Christchurch, though, Stokes is only a comparatively short flight away from Australia and could quickly join the England team if police in Britain decide not to press charges after investigating his involvement in an incident outside a night club last September.

Stokes was arrested after video footage purportedly showed England's test vice-captain throwing punches in a street fight after a night out celebrating England's win over the West Indies in a limited-overs international.