Kakuta scores for Amiens in 2-1 win over Dijon
PARIS — Promoted Amiens extended its unbeaten run to seven matches and moved to seventh in the French league standings with a 2-1 win over Dijon on Tuesday.
Quentin Cornette scored the winner five minutes into the second half after former Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta had opened the scoring for Amiens in the third minute from a free kick.
Changhoon Kwon had equalized in the 15th minute of an entertaining first half.
Kakuta, whose career has been blighted by injuries, is enjoying a revival in Amiens, with three goals and four assists in 14 matches this season.
Also, struggling Strasbourg was held to a goalless home draw by sixth-place Caen.
