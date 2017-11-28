Love powers Cavaliers past Heat 108-97

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love scored 32 of his 38 points in the first half, LeBron James was ejected for the first time in his career and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their longest winning streak since 2015 to nine games by downing the Miami Heat 108-97 on Tuesday night.

Love had his way with every defender Miami put on him, finishing 10 of 16 from the field and 14 of 17 on free throws. He scored 22 in the first quarter and the Cavs opened a 27-point lead before halftime.

James added 21 points before he was slapped with two technical fouls by referee Ken Fitzgerald and tossed with 1:59 left in the third quarter and the Cavs leading by 23. It was the first time James was thrown out in 1,082 career games.

Dion Waiters scored 21 and Bam Adebayo had 19 for the Heat, who had won three in a row. Goran Dragic finished with just seven points — 12 below his team-leading scoring average.

WIZARDS 92, TIMBERWOLVES 89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Otto Porter Jr. hit a 22-foot jumper with 25 seconds remaining, lifting Washington to the victory.

Washington trailed for nearly the entire fourth quarter. After Porter's jumper, Minnesota had two shots at the other end but couldn't convert.

The Wizards got the ball back with 4.2 seconds remaining when the ball went out of bounds off Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson. Officials originally ruled that Minnesota maintained possession, but a review overturned the call and gave the ball to Washington.

Porter led Washington with 22 points, and Kelly Oubre had 16.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota for his league-leading 18th double-double.

SUNS 104, BULLS 99

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points, and Phoenix held on for the road win.

Booker looked just fine after sitting out a game because of inflammation in his right big toe, nailing five 3-pointers and grabbing nine rebounds.

T.J. Warren scored 25 for Phoenix, and Alex Len tied a career high with 18 rebounds. The Suns dominated on the glass 57-41 while snapping a three-game losing streak.

The rebuilding Bulls are a league-worst 3-16 after dropping their sixth straight.