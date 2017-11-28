New Zealand's Southee to miss 1st test vs West Indies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will not play in the first test against the West Indies from Friday because of the impending birth of his second child.

Coach Mike Hesson confirmed Wednesday that the 57-test veteran will miss the first match of the two-test series, saying "family is the priority."

Hesson said Southee is staying at home "and we're very supportive of that. (The baby) is due any day now."

Southee's withdrawal leaves Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry in competition for the vacancy in the New Zealand attack. Hesson said the choice is between Ferguson's extra pace and Henry's ability to move the ball off the seam.