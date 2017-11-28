Sports

NHL docks Blackhawks' Kane, Wild's Dumba $5K for penalties

Chicago Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammate Patrick Kane (88) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates with teammate Patrick Kane (88) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane $5,000 for slashing and Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The punishments were issued by the league's player safety department on Tuesday.

Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie late in the third period of Chicago's 7-3 victory on Monday.

Dumba was given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the first period of Minnesota's 7-2 loss at Winnipeg on Monday. Dumba squirted water at Jets forward Joel Armia.

The fine money is designated to go to the players' emergency assistance fund.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NHL, sports

Most Popular