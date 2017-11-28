QMJHL Roundup: Abramov lifts Tigres over Phoenix 4-3 with overtime goal

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Vitalii Abramov scored 3:22 into overtime to lift the Victoriaville Tigres over the Sherbrooke Phoenix 4-3 on Tuesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Chase Harwell, Jimmy Huntington and Maxime Comtois also scored for the Tigres (12-12-3), while Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 51 saves for the win.

Benjamin Tardif scored twice for Sherbrooke (12-9-7), while Thomas Gregoire also found the back of the net. Evan Fitzpatrick kicked out 28 shots for the Phoenix.

Victoriaville couldn't score on its two power plays and Sherbrooke was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 5 SAGUENEENS 4 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jordan Martel scored twice, including in overtime, as the Drakkar sank Chicoutimi.

Edouard St-Laurent, Christopher Benoit and D'Artagnan Joly also scored for Baie-Comeau (12-12-2).

Kelly Klima, Morgan Nauss, Kevin Klima and Zachary Lavigne scored for the Sagueneens (10-13-3).

---

ISLANDERS 4 TITAN 0

CHARLOTTETOWN — Matthew Walsh had a 35-save shutout as the Islanders blanked Acadie-Bathurst.

Keith Getson's short-handed goal early in the first period was the eventual winner for Charlottetown (15-9-1). Matthew Grouchy, Sam King and Liam Peyton also scored for the Islanders.

Joseph Murdaca turned away 35 shots for the Titan (15-8-5).

---

VOLTIGEURS 8 CATARACTES 5

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Morgan Adams-Moisan had a pair of goals, including the second-period winner, in the Voltigeurs' rout of Shawinigan.

Dawson Mercer also struck twice for Drummondville (18-7-2), while Brandon Skubel, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Nicolas Beaudin and Nathan Hudgin also scored for the Voltigeurs.