RHP Fister signs $4M deal with Rangers, who need starters

Free agent right-hander Doug Fister has signed a $4 million deal with the Texas Rangers, who are still in the market for more starting pitching.

The Rangers announced the deal Tuesday after Fister had completed a physical.

Fister will get a $3.5 million base salary for 2018, and the contract has a $4.5 million team option for 2019 that includes a $500,000 buyout.

After not signing with anyone last season until May, Fister is one of the first free agents to sign a contract this off-season . He joins a team that had only left-handers Cole Hamels and Martin Perez signed for its rotation next season.

Fister made his first start for Boston last season on June 25. He went 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA while starting 15 of his 18 games.

