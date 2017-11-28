Roma captain De Rossi handed 2-match ban for slap

ROME — Roma captain Daniele De Rossi has been given a two-match ban for slapping Gianluca Lapadula in the Serie A draw with Genoa at the weekend.

The league disciplinary body handed him the suspension on Tuesday, two days after the "serious unsporting behaviour ."

Roma was 1-0 up and seemingly in control of the match when, in the 69th minute, De Rossi was sent off for slapping Lapadula in the face.

The resulting penalty was converted by Lapadula.

De Rossi will miss Roma's home match against Spal on Friday and its trip to Chievo Verona the following week.