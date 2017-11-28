Sevilla coach Berizzo has surgery for prostate cancer
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Spanish club Sevilla says coach Eduardo "Toto" Berizzo successfully underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer on Tuesday.
The club said the coach's return will depend on his recovery from the procedure.
No other details were given.
Assistant manager Ernesto Marcucci is coaching the first team until Berizzo is back.
Sevilla announced last week that the 48-year-old Argentine was diagnosed with a malignant prostate
Sevilla lies fifth in the Spanish league.
___
More AP Spanish soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/LaLiga
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement