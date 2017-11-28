Toronto rally for Grey Cup champion Argonauts set for today

TORONTO — A rally for the 105th Grey Cup champion Argonauts is set for today in front of Toronto City Hall.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Nathan Phillips Square at least 15 minutes before the noon rally so they can greet the Argos when they arrive with the Grey Cup.

The Argonauts completed a remarkable worst-to-first turnaround with a 27-24 comeback victory over the Calgary Stampeders in Ottawa on Sunday night, capturing the franchise's CFL-leading 17th Grey Cup championship.

After a celebration that lasted into the wee hours in the nation's capital, a group of bleary-eyed Argonauts arrived home Monday morning with the championship trophy in tow.

After missing the playoffs last year with a 5-13 record, Toronto finished the regular season with a pedestrian 9-9 mark, but it was still good enough for first place in the weak East Division.

The Argonauts had a first-round bye before dispatching the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the division final and then topping the favoured Stampeders to win the Grey Cup.