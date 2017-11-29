76ers standout Joel Embiid named 'Rising Star' athlete by SI
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers
The magazine said Wednesday it would
The 7-foot Embiid has developed into a big fan
Embiid signed a $148 million, five-year extension last month that starts with the 2018-19 season. He will earn $6.1 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal.
Sports Illustrated gave the same award to Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor last year.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Lawyer raises sex-fantasy theory at man's trial in death of N.S. police officer
-
Driver assaulted, objects thrown in wild Nova Scotia road-rage incident
-
Judge's patience with accused killer wears thin at Laura Babcock murder trial: DiManno
-
Halifax council moves ahead with controversial Beechville development