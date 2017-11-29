76ers standout Joel Embiid named 'Rising Star' athlete by SI

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid's talent on the floor and colorful personality on social media has led Sports Illustrated to label him the "Rising Star" of sports.

The magazine said Wednesday it would honour Embiid with the award at its Sportsperson of the Year Awards event in New York next week.

The 7-foot Embiid has developed into a big fan favourite as the centerpiece of the 76ers' rebuilding process. He's struggled with injuries since playing college hoops at Kansas but has dominated on offence as the team looks to manage his playing time while contending for the first time in several seasons.

Embiid signed a $148 million, five-year extension last month that starts with the 2018-19 season. He will earn $6.1 million this season in the final year of his rookie deal.