Burnley beats Bournemouth 2-1 in Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England — A second-half strike by Robbie Brady earned Burnley a 2-1 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday and a fourth Premier League victory in its last five games.

Sean Dyche's side shrugged off its stoppage-time loss to Arsenal on Sunday and moved up to sixth in the standings with the win.

Chris Wood opened the scoring in the 37th minute and Brady struck in the 65th to put the game beyond Bournemouth's reach.

Joshua King scored the hosts' consolation goal in the 79th.