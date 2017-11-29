Canada to face host Croatia in Davis Cup World Group first round tie

TORONTO — Canada's Davis Cup tennis team will travel to Croatia for its first-round World Group tie in February.

The Croatian Tennis Association announced Wednesday that the two countries will face off on an indoor clay court in the city of Osijek from Feb. 2-4.

Osijek, located in the eastern part of the country, most recently hosted Croatia's first-round tie versus Spain earlier this year, with the hosts falling 3-2.

Canada and Croatia will be playing each other for the first time in Davis Cup history, with the winner advancing into the quarterfinals.

Canada will be aiming to advance past the first round for the first time since 2015. The team earned its spot in the World Group for a seventh straight year following a 3-2 victory over India in the playoffs in September.