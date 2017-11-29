Canadian skier Erik Guay to miss Beaver Creek World Cup races with injured back
MONTREAL — Erik Guay's injured back will keep him out of World Cup alpine skiing races for a second straight week, Alpine Canada told The Canadian Press in an email Wednesday.
The Mont-Tremblant, Que., skier will miss the super-G on Friday and downhill on Saturday at the upcoming Beaver Creek, Colo., World Cup stop.
Guay also missed both races at last weekend's World Cup at Lake Louise, Alta. It is unclear whether he will be able to participate at the next set of races at Val Garderna, Italy, on Dec. 15 and 16.
According to Alpine Canada, the 36-year-old is currently undergoing back treatment and has had a battery of medical tests, the results of which are not yet known.
Guay posted the fifth-fastest time in downhill training Friday at Lake Louise, but decided not to ski when tightness in his back worsened.
"One of the toughest decisions I've had to make," Guay wrote on Instagram.
Guay is Canada's most decorated alpine skier with a career 25 World Cup medals and another three at world championships.
