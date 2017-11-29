Faksa's first career hat trick leads Stars to 3-0 win

LAS VEGAS — Radek Faksa scored three goals and Ben Bishop registered his second shutout of the season, as the Dallas Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Faksa scored all of his goals in the second period, while Bishop stopped 34 shots for the Stars.

Bishop, who was traded from the Los Angeles Kings in May, recorded his first shutout as a member of the Stars on Nov. 10 against the New York Islanders.

Vegas came into the game ranked second in the NHL in goals per game with 3.68 and fifth in goals with 81.

But the night belonged to Faksa, who hadn't scored more than a goal in a game this season.

With both teams down a man in the second period, Faksa took a pass from Dan Hamhuis and beat Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban with a one-timer, to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

Faksa notched his second goal of the night when he took advantage of traffic in front of the net to sneak one past Subban's left skate, and off the inside of the post.

Seconds later, the Stars caught the Knights sleeping at the blue line, and using a 3-on-1 break, Faksa punched one past Subban for his first career hat trick.

Subban stopped 27 shots.

The Stars snapped a four-game road losing streak.

The Knights had won eight straight on their home ice, tying the mark set by the Toronto Arenas in 1917-18. With the loss, and the Kings' 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, Vegas and Los Angeles are tied atop the Pacific Division with 31 points.

NOTES

The Stars have designated their current two-game tour a dad's trip, as 15 players have their fathers with them. ... Vegas C Cody Eakin was selected in Exapansion Draft from the Stars. ... Knights C William Karlsson had his career-high five-game goal streak snapped.

UP NEXT

Dallas: gets one day off before playing in Chicago on Thursday