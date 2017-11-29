Giants place cornerback Janoris Jenkins on injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have placed cornerback Janoris Jenkins on injured reserve.

The Giants announced the move Wednesday, saying that Jenkins is having ankle surgery. He was hurt on Thanksgiving in a loss to the Redskins.

Defensive tackle Khyri Thornton was signed and took his place on the roster for Sunday's game in Oakland.

Jenkins started nine games. He missed the Sept. 18 game against Detroit with an ankle injury and the Nov. 5 game with the Los Angeles Rams because he was suspended for violating team rules.

Jenkins has a team-high three interceptions, including a 43-yarder at Denver and 53-yarder last week in Washington for a touchdown. Jenkins also had 31 tackles, a team-high nine passes defenced , and forced a fumble.

Thornton played in 23 games with six starts for the Detroit Lions from 2015-17. He missed the first six games this season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL substance abuse policy. He played in four games and was released on Nov. 21.

The Giants currently have 19 players on injured reserve. They waived linebacker J.T. Thomas with an injury settlement this week.

New York changed the status of defensive end Romeo Okwara from reserve/injured to reserve injured, designated for return. Okwara was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 17 with a knee injury he suffered in practice the previous week.

___