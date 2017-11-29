Giuseppe Rossi looks to return from latest injury with Genoa

GENOA, Italy — Former Italy international Giuseppe Rossi is to undergo medical tests with struggling Serie A side Genoa as he hopes to return from the latest in a series of serious knee injuries.

Genoa president Enrico Preziosi says Rossi "deserves a chance. He's a great champion and a great kid. I hope he can do well for himself and for us."

Rossi tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for Spanish club Celta Vigo in April and underwent surgery.

The 30-year-old American-born player had previously injured his right knee multiple times.

After breaking out with former club Villarreal, Rossi was in line to join the elite scorers in Europe when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament during a game against Real Madrid in October 2011. He needed three operations before returning in May 2013 after joining Italian club Fiorentina.

He also missed four months of the 2013-14 season with a sprained ligament, ruling him out of Italy's World Cup squad.

Rossi underwent a fourth operation on his troublesome right knee in September 2014 and missed the entire season.

He returned to Spain in January, 2016 with Levante, before joining Celta last season. He has also played for Manchester United, Newcastle and Parma.

Genoa coach Davide Ballardini, who previously worked with Rossi in Parma's youth system, says "I care about him."

Genoa is in 17th place, one spot above the relegation zone.

