Gordon has 40 and 15, Magic beat Thunder to end 9-game skid

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon had 40 points and 15 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic end a nine-game losing streak with a 121-108 victory over the struggling Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Russell Westbrook hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter for the Thunder, who lost for the fifth time in six games and dropped their seventh straight on the road. Westbrook shot 7 for 10 on 3s and added 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Elfrid Payton had 19 points and Evan Fournier added 16 for the Magic, who shot 59 per cent in winning for the first time since Nov. 10.

The Thunder went without a field goal for more than five minutes late in the third period, then went scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes of the fourth. They were outscored 28-5 during that span.

Fournier's free throw with 4:22 left in the third quarter put Orlando ahead to stay.

The Magic led 100-80 when Westbrook made the first of his fourth-quarter 3s, and his last one cut Orlando's lead to 109-99 with 4:01 remaining. But Nikola Vucevic hit an open jumper and Payton sank a free throw to turn back the Thunder's comeback attempt.

Westbrook drove for a dunk to leave the Thunder down 59-57 after a first half in which the Magic shot 58 per cent . Gordon scored 20 points and shot nine free throws.

Jonathon Simmons' 3-pointer stretched an early Orlando lead to 11 points, but Paul George responded with a scoring burst of 10 points to get the Thunder right back in the game.

George finished with 22 points for Oklahoma City.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The game ended Westbrook's streak of three straight triple-doubles against Orlando, including his 57-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist performance in an overtime win here on March 29.

Magic: G-F Terrence Ross left in the second quarter with a right knee injury. ... The Magic came in ranked 29th in total rebound percentage and defensive rebound percentage. "We have guys that don't commit to boxing out, quite frankly," coach Frank Vogel said.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Friday night's home game against Minnesota will be the first of 13 games in 24 days.

Magic: The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who have beaten the Magic nine straight times, make their annual visit to Orlando on Friday night.

___