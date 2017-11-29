Jake Smolinski agrees to $775,000, 1-year contract with A's
OAKLAND, Calif. — Outfielder Jake Smolinski agreed to a $775,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics.
Smolinski missed almost the entire season following right shoulder surgery before returning to play in 16 games, including 11 in the outfield — nine of those in
The A's are looking for corner outfielders.
Smolinski batted .259 in his short 2017 stint, his fourth partial major league season. His 2018 deal does not have a lower salary while in the minor leagues.
