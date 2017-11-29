Miami Open tennis reaches deal to move to Dolphins' stadium

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has moved closer to bringing a championship to his stadium — in tennis.

The Miami Open signed paperwork with the Miami mayor's office to move from Key Biscayne to the NFL Dolphins' stadium beginning in 2019. Miami-Dade commissioners must approve the agreement reached by Mayor Carlos Gimenez's administration, a spokesman for the mayor said Wednesday.

Showcase matches would be held in the 65,000-seat stadium, which recently underwent a $500 million renovation, with other matches on the adjacent grounds.

The tournament has been held since 1987 on the island of Key Biscayne near downtown Miami. The event's future has been in question since a 2015 appeals court decision that prevents upgrades to the complex.

If the plan is approved to move the Miami Open 18 miles north to the stadium, Key Biscayne will host the event for the final time in March. Officials with the Dolphins and the tournament declined to comment.

Ross, who owns the stadium, has said he's willing to invest in a tennis centre on stadium grounds because he wants to keep the tournament in South Florida. There had been speculation in recent years the Miami Open might relocate, with potential sites ranging from South America to China.

The Miami Open still draws most of the world's top players, along with more than 300,000 spectators each year, but has declined in prestige.