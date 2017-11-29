NHL Capsules

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves in his second shutout this season, and the Tampa Bay Lightning ended a two-game skid with a 2-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Defenceman Dan Girardi and rookie Mikhail Sergachev had goals for the Lightning in the third of a four-game trip. Tampa Bay is off to the best start in franchise history (17-5-2) but had lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Vasilevskiy leads the NHL with 16 wins and has six career shutouts in 101 starts.

Robin Lehner stopped 24 shots for the Sabres, who were held scoreless for the second straight game and have lost nine of 10.

SHARKS 3, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Thornton scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period and the Sharks extended the Flyers' longest losing streak in nearly 10 years to nine games.

Chris Tierney and Marc-Edouard Vlasic also scored and Logan Couture had two assists for the Sharks, who kicked off a four-game trip with their second straight win.

Claude Giroux scored 48 seconds in before the Flyers were blanked the rest of the way by backup Aaron Dell, who made 22 saves.

The Flyers are 0-4-5 since their last win, Nov. 9 against Chicago. It's the longest skid since an 0-8-2 stretch in February 2008.

ISLANDERS 5, CANUCKS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Calvin de Haan and Jordan Eberle scored goals one minute apart in the first period to spark the Islanders to a win over the Canucks.

Eberle now has goals in three straight games and recorded his 400th NHL point as New York improved to 15-7-2 overall and 8-0-2 at Barclays Center.

Andrew Ladd, Anders Lee and John Tavares also scored goals for New York, and rookie centre Mathew Barzal recorded the primary assist on Eberle's goal.

Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves for the Islanders.

Vancouver dropped to 11-10-4 with its third straight loss, all to the three teams in the New York City metropolitan area.

Thomas Vanek and Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks, while Anders Nilsson stopped 31 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 3, HURRICANES 2, SO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout to give the Blue Jackets a win over the Hurricanes.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist, and Josh Anderson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their first game after their season-best six-game winning streak ended. Columbus has won five in a row at home.

Joonas Korpisalo, making a rare start in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, made 29 saves in regulation and overtime for the Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky leads the league in save percentage and goals-against average and got his first night off in three weeks as Korpisalo made his fifth start.

PANTHERS 5, RANGERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Malgin scored with 1:09 left and the Panthers recovered after giving up two three-goal leads to beat the Rangers.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov, Jamie McGinn and Micheal Haley also scored for Florida. James Reimer finished with 33 saves.

On the winning goal, Malgin fired a shot from the inside edge of the left circle to beat Rangers goalie Ondrej Pavelec for his first of the season.

Chris Kreider had two goals and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich added a goal and two assists, and J.T. Miller also scored for the Rangers, who snapped an eight-game winning streak at home and lost for just the third time in their last 13 games overall. David Desharnais had three assist to help New York tie it after trailing 3-0 and 4-1.

KINGS 4, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar scored 2:10 apart late in the second period to put the Kings ahead and they went on to beat the Red Wings.

Jonathan Quick made 23 saves, including some spectacular stops in the second period that kept the Kings within a goal.

His teammates took advantage.

After Brown and Kopitar puts the Kings ahead, they pulled away in the third. Adrian Kempe scored early in the period and Kopitar's second goal of the game gave Los Angeles a three-goal cushion with 7-plus minutes left.

The Red Wings started strong, but couldn't recover when they failed to get another shot past Quick.

Detroit's Mike Green broke a scoreless tie late in the second period and Jimmy Howard finished with 32 saves.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 37 saves to lead the Predators to a win over the Blackhawks.

Filip Forsberg, Austin Watson and Roman Josi scored goals for the Predators, who have won 10 of 12.

Tommy Wingels and Lance Bouma had the goals for Chicago, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

With Nashville clinging to a one-goal lead late in the third, Rinne made his best save of the night when he denied Nick Schmaltz's backhand from just outside the crease on a shorthanded breakaway. He later denied WIngels with the left pad in the game's final minute.

OILERS 3, COYOTES 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 4:20 into overtime as the Oilers defeated the Coyotes for their second win in a row.

Zack Kassian and Matt Benning also scored for the Oilers, who have only won two straight games on one other occasion all season.

Christian Fischer and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Coyotes, who have lost three of their last four games.

Fischer showed a great second effort to lift his own rebound over outstretched Oilers goalie Cam Talbot during a scramble in front to give Arizona an early lead. It was the 17th time in 25 games this season that Edmonton has trailed 1-0.

Kassian finally converted on one of many breakaways this season, beating Coyotes goalie Scott Wedgewood for his first goal of the campaign to tie the game 1-1 with 3:30 left in the first.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLAMES 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Roman Polak scored his first goal of the season and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves as the Maple Leafs beat the Flames.

The game was scoreless until late in the first period when Polak gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish with a fluke goal that pinballed off two Flames on the way into the net.

Polak's slap shot from the blue line first deflected off Mark Jankowski and then, as it was going well wide of the Calgary net, it deflected off the knee of Travis Hamonic and straight past goaltender Mike Smith.