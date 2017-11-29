OHL Roundup: Adam Mascherin's two goals power Rangers past Attack 5-4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Adam Mascherin scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers downed the Owen Sound Attack 5-4 on Wednesday evening in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kole Sherwood racked up the winning goal for the Rangers (16-9-2) at 12:11 of the third period. Greg Meireles and Rickard Hugg also scored for Kitchener.

Nick Suzuki, Maksim Sushko, Sean Durzi and Chase Campbell supplied the offence for the Attack (13-10-2).

Luke Richardson combined with Chris McGonigle for 28 saves for the Rangers.

Riley Daniels turned aside 20 shots for Owen Sound.

Kitchener went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Attack were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

FRONTENACS 4 67'S 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matt Hotchkiss's goal early in the second period was the eventual winner as the Frontenacs topped Ottawa.

Nathan Dunkley, Sergey Popov and Ted Nichol also scored for Kingston (14-7-5).

Graeme Clarke replied for the 67's (13-12-2).