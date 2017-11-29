QMJHL Roundup: Neveu scores late to lift Huskies over Screaming Eagles

SYDNEY, N.S. — Jacob Neveu scored the go-ahead goal with two seconds left in the third period to lift the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to a 4-3 victory over the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard had a goal and two assists and Alexis Arsenault and Samuel Ianniciello also scored for the Huskies (15-6-6).

Peyton Hoyt led the Cape Breton (13-12-2) with two goals. Brooklyn Kalmikov had the other.

Zachary Emond combined with Samuel Harvey for 30 saves for Rouyn-Noranda. Kyle Jessiman kicked out 25 shots for the Screaming Eagles.

The Huskies went 1 for 5 on the power play. Cape Breton failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

OCEANIC 3 TIGRES 0

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Colten Ellis stopped all 19 shots he faced to help lead Rimouski over the Tigres.

Maxim Trepanier had two goals for the Oceanic (16-6-4) and Carson MacKinnon also scored.

Anthony Morrone turned aside 34 shots for Victoriaville (12-13-3).

---

REMPARTS 3 OLYMPIQUES 2 (SO)

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Matthew Boucher and Derek Gentile scored in the shootout as the Remparts beat Gatineau.

Olivier Garneau and Matthew Boucher scored power-play goals in regulation to give Quebec (18-9-2) a 2-0 lead

Mitchell Balmas scored twice in the third period for the Olympiques (12-10-4).