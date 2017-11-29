Redskins-Cowboys Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys seeking fourth straight win in series, which would be longest since four-win Dallas run since 2003-04. ... Redskins, coming off first Thanksgiving home game in team history, also playing multiple Thursday games in same season for first time. ... Cowboys seeking 70th win against Redskins, most vs. any opponent. ... Redskins QB Kirk Cousins needs one touchdown pass for franchise-record three straight seasons with at least 20. Cousins ranks second in NFL with 3,038 yards passing. ... Rookie RB Samaje Perine seeking third straight 100-yard game, which would be first for Redskins since Alfred Morris as rookie in 2012. Morris starting for Cowboys in place of suspended star Ezekiel Elliott, who will miss fourth of six-game ban over alleged domestic violence. ... Redskins WR Jamison Crowder averaging 103 yards per game in past four with one TD. ... WR Josh Doctson, who went to nearby TCU, seeks TD in third straight vs. NFC East team. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan has 4 1/2 sacks in past four against Cowboys. ... CB Bashaud Breeland tied for third in NFC with 12 pass breakups. ... Cowboys have lost three straight without Elliott, last year's NFL rushing leader as rookie. ... QB Dak Prescott has five INTs in past two games after throwing four as NFL Offensive Rookie of Year last season. ... Morris averaging 60 yards per game in Elliott's place with no TDs. He had one of his two TDs last season against former team. ... RB Rod Smith, Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith's younger brother, had first career TD against Chargers. ... WR Dez Bryant needs 97 yards receiving to pass Hall of Famer Bob Hayes (7,295 yards) for fifth in team history. Bryant hasn't gone this far into season without 100-yard game since second year in 2011. ... DL David Irving had two sacks in first Redskins meeting. ... S Byron Jones' 21-yard INT return in first Redskins meeting was first of career. ... Fantasy Tip: Cowboys planning increased role for rookie CB Chidobe Awuzie, with Cousins averaging 313 yards in past two against Dallas with six TDs and zero INTs.