Scores and Schedule

Tueday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 5 Vancouver 2

Columbus 3 Carolina 2 (SO)

Florida 5 N.Y. Rangers 4

San Jose 3 Philadelphia 1

Los Angeles 4 Detroit 1

Nashville 3 Chicago 2

Edmonton 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Toronto 4 Calgary 1

Dallas 3 Vegas 0

---

AHL

Manitoba 8 Rockford 1

Milwaukee 4 Iowa 2

---

NBA

Cleveland 108 Miami 97

Phoenix 104 Chicago 99

Washington 92 Minnesota 89

Milwaukee 112 Sacramento 87

Utah 106 Denver 77

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

---

NBA

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

---

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference final

(Second leg, series tied 0-0)

Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

