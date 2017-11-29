Scores and Schedule
Tueday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 2 Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 5 Vancouver 2
Columbus 3 Carolina 2 (SO)
Florida 5 N.Y. Rangers 4
San Jose 3 Philadelphia 1
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 1
Nashville 3 Chicago 2
Edmonton 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Toronto 4 Calgary 1
Dallas 3 Vegas 0
---
AHL
Manitoba 8 Rockford 1
Milwaukee 4 Iowa 2
---
NBA
Cleveland 108 Miami 97
Phoenix 104 Chicago 99
Washington 92 Minnesota 89
Milwaukee 112 Sacramento 87
Utah 106 Denver 77
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
---
NBA
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference final
(Second leg, series tied 0-0)
Columbus at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.