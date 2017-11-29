Skardino takes first biathlon World Cup win

OSTERSUND, Sweden — Nadezhda Skardino earned her first career victory in the biathlon World Cup on Wednesday by winning a women's 15-kilometre individual race.

The Belarusian won by 2.9 seconds from Norway's Synnoeve Solemdal, who was in her first World Cup race for more than a year following severe illnesses.

Third place went to Yulia Dzhyma of Ukraine, who was 12 seconds off the lead.

The top three all completed the race without missing a single shot, but had to contend with temperatures as low as -11 Celsius (12 Fahrenheit).