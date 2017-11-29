Sports

Skardino takes first biathlon World Cup win

Nadezhda Skardino of Belarus celebrates winning the women's 15km individual competition during the IBU World Cup Biathlon in Ostersund, Sweden, Wednesday Nov. 29, 2017. (Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP)

OSTERSUND, Sweden — Nadezhda Skardino earned her first career victory in the biathlon World Cup on Wednesday by winning a women's 15-kilometre individual race.

The Belarusian won by 2.9 seconds from Norway's Synnoeve Solemdal, who was in her first World Cup race for more than a year following severe illnesses.

Third place went to Yulia Dzhyma of Ukraine, who was 12 seconds off the lead.

The top three all completed the race without missing a single shot, but had to contend with temperatures as low as -11 Celsius (12 Fahrenheit).

It was the first individual race of the season after the World Cup began Sunday with mixed relays won by Norway and Austria. There will be a men's 20K individual Thursday.

