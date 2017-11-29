Sports

Titans receiver Matthews supports Kaepernick with cleats

In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (18) celebrates after a one-yard rushing touchdown by tight end Delanie Walker during the second half an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Matthews will be wearing cleats in support of Kaepernick and his foundation when the Titans take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

NASHVILLE — Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has chosen to support Colin Kaepernick's foundation "Know Your Rights " as part of the NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" on Sunday.

Matthews shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram of the cleats he will against Houston.

The cleats say "Know Your Rights Camp" on each shoe along with the quarterback's name and Kaepernick kneeling on the right toe.

The wide receiver, who was not in the locker room to talk with the media on Wednesday, wrote on Instagram he doesn't have a foundation. Matthews wrote he's supporting Kaepernick for his sacrifice bringing attention to every day issues along with the quarterback's foundation because everyone should know their rights and use them.

Matthews has stayed off the field during the anthem in protest , though he stood Nov. 12 to honour veterans.

