West Bromwich Albion hires Alan Pardew as manager

WEST BROMWICH, England — Alan Pardew has been hired as coach of West Bromwich Albion, securing a return to the Premier League after nearly a year out of management.

West Brom announced the appointment of the 56-year-old Pardew on Wednesday as a replacement for Tony Pulis, who was fired last week with the team near to the relegation zone.

Pardew inherits a team that is only two points above the bottom three, and is without a win in 13 games in all competitions — 12 of those coming in the league. His first match in charge is on Saturday against Crystal Palace, the club that fired him last December.