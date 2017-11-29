WHL: Bellerive powers Hurricanes to 4-3 shootout win over Winterhawks

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jordy Bellerive scored twice in regulation time, and again in the shootout, as the Lethbridge Hurricanes downed the Portland Winterhawks 4-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Zane Franklin also had a goal in regulation time before adding one in the shootout for Lethbridge (11-12-1).

Ilijah Colina, Henri Jokiharju and Cody Glass supplied the offence for the Winterhawks (19-3-1).

Stuart Skinner turned away 44 shots for the Hurricanes. Cole Kehler kicked out 21 shots for Portland.

Lethbridge went 2 for 5 on the power play and the Winterhawks were 3 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

WARRIORS 7 ROYALS 4

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Justin Almeida had a hat trick, including the short-handed winner, in the Warriors' rout of Victoria.

Jayden Halbgewachs had a pair of goals for Moose Jaw (20-5-1), while Tanner Jeannot and Brett Howden also scored.

Jared Legien scored twice for the Royals (18-9-1). Matthew Phillips and Jeremy Masella chipped in.

---

WHEAT KINGS 6 REBELS 5 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Stelio Mattheos scored his second goal of the night in overtime to lift Brandon over the Rebels.

Cole Reinhardt struck twice in regulation for the Wheat Kings (16-7-1), while Connor Gutenberg and Evan Weinger rounded out the attack.

Reese Johnson led Red Deer (9-15-3) with two goals. Kristian Reichel and Mason McCarty also scored.

---

GIANTS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 3 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyler Benson scored in overtime as Vancouver downed Seattle.

Ty Ronning's power-play goal with 1:26 left to go in the third period forced the extra time for the Giants (11-12-4). Aidan Barfoot and Milos Roman also scored as Vancouver snapped a three-game skid.

Zack Andrusiak, Jarret Tyszka and Noah Philp replied for the Thunderbirds (11-11-3).

---

BLADES 5 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Caleb Fantillo put away the eventual winner in the second periods as Saskatoon flew past Tri-City.

Cameron Hebig, Josh Paterson, Bradly Goethals and Braylon Shmyr also scored for the Blades (10-12-3).