Women's training run for World Cup downhill cancelled in Lake Louise
LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Training for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill was cancelled Wednesday due to soft course conditions.
The first two downhills of the season are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday in Lake Louise, Alta.
The women were able to train Tuesday with Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein posting the fastest time.
Another training run is scheduled for Thursday.
American ski star Lindsey Vonn makes her return to the venue where she has won 18 times.
Vonn missed last year's World Cup in Lake Louise with a broken arm.
