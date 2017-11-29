Women's World Cup training run cancelled in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Soft course conditions Wednesday forced the cancellation of training for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill.

The first two downhills of the season are set for Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday.

Lindsey Vonn is making her return to the venue where she has won 18 times. The American star missed the Lake Louise races last season because of a broken arm.

The racers trained Tuesday, with Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein posting the fastest time. Another training run was set for Thursday.