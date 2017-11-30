Balance leads St. Francis (BKN) past New Rochelle 104-79

NEW YORK — Glen Sanabria totalled 19 points, Chauncey Hawkins and Jalen Jordan scored 18 apiece and St. Francis (Brooklyn) cruised to a 104-79 win over Division II member New Rochelle on Thursday night.

Sanabria hit 8 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Terriers (2-5). Milija Cosic chipped in with 16 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes of action. D.J. Porter snared 10 rebounds for St. Francis, which had a commanding 61-24 advantage on the boards.

Elijah Harris topped the Blue Angels with 27 points and six rebounds. Hunter Schenkel hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 and Jaylin Gray scored 10 of his 16 points at the free-throw line for New Rochelle in the first meeting between schools.