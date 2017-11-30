Broncos-Dolphins Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Broncos were 0-7 in Miami before overtime win in their most recent visit in 2011. ... Broncos coach Vance Joseph was Miami's defensive co-ordinator last year. ... Dolphins coach Adam Gase was Broncos assistant in 2009-14. ... Denver is next to last in turnover differential at minus-16. Miami is third worst at minus-10. ... Broncos rank next to last with 24 turnovers. ... Broncos' seven-game losing streak is their longest since franchise-record nine-game skid in 1967. ... Broncos are 0-5 on road. ... Trevor Siemian will be third different quarterback to start for Denver in as many games. It's first time since 1983 Broncos have had three QBs in three-game span. ... Denver CB Aqib Talib is out while serving one-game suspension for fight with Oakland WR Michael Crabtree. Suspension originally was for two games and was reduced. ... Denver is only team to rank in top five against both run and pass. ... Broncos are holding opponents to 3.2 yards per rush, best in NFL. ... Denver's kickoff coverage ranks next to last. .. OLB Von Miller will play in 100th regular-season game. ... Dolphins have lost five in row, their longest losing streak in six years. ...Dolphins are tied for second in points allowed and are third worst in points scored. ... Miami is on pace for its lowest-scoring season in 50 years. ... Dolphins rank last in red-zone defence , allowing touchdown 75 per cent of time. ... Miami's starting position following kickoff returns ranks second worst. ... Dolphins have only one rushing touchdown; franchise low for season is five in 1966. ... QB Jay Cutler has gone distance in only two of past six games. ... Jarvis Landry ranks second in NFL with 75 catches, but ranks 118th in yards per catch at 8 1-2. ... Miami ranks next to worst at 4.7 yards per play. ... Fantasy Tip: Miller could add to his season total of 8 1/2 sacks. Dolphins gave up seven sacks last week, and weak OL has been hard hit by injuries.