Buccaneers-Packers Capsule
TAMPA BAY (4-7) at GREEN BAY (5-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox
OPENING LINE — Buccaneers by 2 1/2
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Tampa Bay 3-7-1, Green Bay 5-6
SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 32-21-1
LAST MEETING — Packers beat Buccaneers 20-3, Dec. 21, 2014
LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to Falcons 34-20; Packers lost to Steelers 31-28
AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 25, Packers No. 21
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (28), PASS (3)
BUCCANEERS
PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (22), PASS (20)
PACKERS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers have lost last two in series. ... Tampa lost last meeting at Lambeau Field 35-26 on Nov. 20, 2011 ... QB Jameis Winston expected to start after missing three games with shoulder injury. ... Winston has four games this season with at least 300 yards passing, tied for most in one season in team history. ... Buccaneers 2-1 with Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for Winston. ... Leading rusher RB Doug Martin left game last week with concussion. ... Mike Evans and Steelers' Antonio Brown only two WRs in league with at least 2,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches since 2016. ... Evans stands 10 catches from passing Keyshawn Johnson (298) for fifth on team career receptions list. ... Rookie TE O.J. Howard has three TDs in past four road games. ... Since 2016, Tampa Bay
