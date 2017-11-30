Colts-Jaguars Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Colts have lost three of four in series. ... Colts RB Frank Gore needs 27 yards rushing to pass Jerome Bettis (13,662) for sixth on NFL's all-time list and 49 yards rushing to pass LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) for fifth. ... Colts WR T.Y. Hilton needs one 150-yard receiving game to tie Marvin Harrison (11) for most such games in franchise history. ... Jaguars dominated first meeting, finishing with 10 sacks while getting first shutout since 2006. Blake Bortles threw for season-high 330 yards, and backup T.J. Yeldon had 122 of team's 188 yards rushing. ... First of three consecutive home games for Jaguars. ... Jacksonville trying to reach eight wins for first time since 2008. ... Jags DE Calais Campbell needs one sack to break franchise record set by Tony Brackens (12) in 1999. ... Leonard Fournette, who scored at least one TD in first six games, looking for first since Oct. 15. Fournette needs 235 yards rushing to join Fred Taylor as only rookies in Jaguars history to rush for at least 1,000 yards. ... Jaguars expect to get two starting offensive linemen, RT Jermey Parnell (knee) and LG Patrick Omameh (quadriceps), back for first time in weeks. ... Fantasy Tip: Jaguars rookie WR Dede Westbrook continues making progress, and with Allen Hurns (ankle) sidelined at least another week, could be sleeper pick for breakout game against Indy's beleaguered defence . 2016 Biletnikoff Award winner and Heisman Trophy finalist was targeted 10 times last week and caught six passes.