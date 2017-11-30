FIFA former VP questioned in 2022 World Cup probe
PARIS — French police have questioned former FIFA
Temarii, a former Tahiti player who served as a FIFA
A French judicial official says officers from a police unit that specializes in corruption and financial crimes travelled to Tahiti to question him this week at the request of French financial prosecutors leading the 2022 investigation.
The French official spoke to The Associated Press about the police mission on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the probe. The official said Temarii was taken into police custody on Tuesday evening and held for one day while he was questioned.