FIFA former VP questioned in 2022 World Cup probe

PARIS — French police have questioned former FIFA vice-president Reynald Temarii in their investigation of suspected corruption in the award of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

Temarii, a former Tahiti player who served as a FIFA vice-president for Oceania, is serving an eight-year ban from football.

A French judicial official says officers from a police unit that specializes in corruption and financial crimes travelled to Tahiti to question him this week at the request of French financial prosecutors leading the 2022 investigation.