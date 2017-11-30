Heat is on Oilers GM after controversial trades: McGran

At some point, the fans in Edmonton will get over Taylor Hall? Ditto Montreal will get over P.K. Subban right?

The two stars appear to be over them.

Hall said as much a couple of weeks ago when his — and I mean HIS —New Jersey Devils came through Toronto.

This is not to say Hall or Subban don't still love their original NHL cities. But they have moved on, in both cases, to bigger and brighter. Hall's Devils are riding high in the standings, a team with a decent core that got an infusion of young, speedy talent.

The Maple Leafs take on the Oilers tonight, a team still kind of looking for its identity and maybe just starting to get its act together. No one thought they'd struggle as they have. But personnel changes can have a strange effect on teams. Sometimes, the moves take time.

Last year, for example, it seemed Hall wasn't totally aboard with being a Devil. His body language was bad, an executive with the team told the Star. He didn't play well. Reporters covering the team would always hear from him about how things were done in Edmonton, feeling as if his future was stolen from him.

Coach John Hynes visited Hall over the summer for a one-on-one to make sure Hall was fully on board. He came away liking what he heard.

"There's definitely a difference with him," Hynes said earlier this month in Toronto. "The trade did affect him, personally and professionally. He had a pretty stern meeting with Ray (Shero, the GM). I came up to Toronto and talked about lots of things.

"I think he feels he's really part of something, and that it's going in the right direction. This is his team now."

He's moved on now. Totally committed to the Devils and building something there.

Subban finally seems to have come to terms with the trade from the organization that drafted him and a fan base that adores him still.

The two were signature trades by the GMs that made them. And the struggles of both teams this seaons mean the two GMs — Peter Chiarelli in Edmonton and Marc Bergevin in Montreal — will be under considerable scrutiny.

The struggles with the Oilers this year — they look old and slow, said an Eastern Conference scout— means Chiarelli will be answering not just for the Hall trade but other moves that appear to have backfired.

He disclosed he drafted for position when he took winger Jesse Puljurarvi over centre Clayton Keller in the 2016 draft.

And maybe he should stop trading with the Islanders. Jordan Eberle looks great there, while Strome stuggles in Edmonton. Meanwhile wouldn't Mathew Barzal look good as an Oiler? He was selected by the Islanders with the 16th overall pick in 2015 owned by Edmonton, but surrendered by Chiarelli for Griffin Reinhart. Reinhart, now on his third NHL team since being drafted in 2012, was lost in the expansion draft to Vegas, and is with AHL Chicago.

When the Islanders start outsmarting you, it's time to look inward.

Bergevin's sin in Montreal would appear to be over-estimating his own team. The Habs proved two years ago that they weren't very good if Carey Price wasn't great. Still, Bergevin forged forward with a plan to build around a core that wasn't nearly as good as the best teams in the East at the time.

It's the same mistake the Maple Leafs made when giving the likes of Phil Kessel, Dion Phaneuf and Joffrey Lupul big extensions. Good players each, but not good enough. They needed better players around them, either in support roles or to take the heat off.

The Habs might still make the playoffs, only because the Atlantic Division is weak after Tampa and Toronto.