Ledecka fastest, Canada's Gagnon injured in training for World Cup downhill

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic posted the fastest time in the final training run for the season-opening women's World Cup downhill Thursday.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was just four hundredeths of a second back of Ledecka's time coming into the final turn, but fell and crashed into the safety nets.

Gagnon suffered a shoulder injury and was removed from the course on a rescue sled.

Ledecka's time was one minute 48.14 seconds. Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. was second in 1:48.29 and Tina Weirather of Leichtenstein finished third in 1:48.68.