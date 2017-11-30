Misdemeanor assault charge dismissed against Johnny Manziel

DALLAS — Prosecutors in Dallas have dismissed a 2016 misdemeanour domestic assault charge against Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office on Thursday confirmed Manziel successfully completed requirements of a court agreement that included taking an anger management course and participating in the NFL's substance abuse program.

The 24-year-old Manziel also had to stay away from former girlfriend Colleen Crowley, who accused him of hitting and threatening her during a January 2016 night out. The case was dismissed Nov. 22.